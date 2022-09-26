UE volleyball team raises money for Hurricane Fiona victims

The University of Evansville volleyball team has launched a fundraiser aimed to provide relief, aid, and support for victims of Hurricane Fiona last week in Puerto Rico.
The team has over 8 members, including players and coaches, that are either from Puerto Rico, or have close ties to it.
They have teamed up with World Central Kitchen in order to accomplish their goal of raising $3,000 to support their families, loved ones, and those in need.
Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc on the island of Puerto Rico last week. The storm hit landfall on the island almost 5 years exactly after Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017.
The families of the players and coaches are safe and accounted for. However, a massive rebuilding effort is required.
You can go to the team's Twitter and Instagram pages to find a link to the fundraiser.