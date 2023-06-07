UE's School of Education offering more opportunities for aspiring teachers through new program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the University of Evansville (UE) say the University has a new program that will help create new educators to fill vacancies both locally and across the nation.
An announcement from UE says the University's School of Education received approval from the state level to introduce a new Elementary Transition to Teaching, or T2T, program.
The elementary and secondary T2T programs target individuals with undergraduate degrees who are looking to get their teaching license in the Hoosier State. University officials say that offering both secondary and elementary programs will help create a strong pool of educators to fill open teaching positions.
UE says the Elementary (grades K - 6) T2T program contains 24 credit hours and can typically be completed in one calendar year. While the secondary program for grades 5 - 12 requires 18 credit hours, it can also be completed in the same amount of time.
Students enrolled in the programs meet the coursework requirements for an initial Indiana educator license. Both programs include a minimum of 600 hours of clinical experience in area classrooms. Those who complete the programs build the set of competencies needed to be successful teachers.
Students can be hired by local school corporations and work through the program as hired teachers within a school corporation. UE says this is a good option for those who are highly motivated to begin their career.
"The expansion of UE's Transition to Teaching Program reflects the recognition of the invaluable benefits it brings to both aspiring educators and the education system as a whole," said Dr. Alison Jones, Co-Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Education. "This initiative not only opens doors of opportunity for individuals seeking a fulfilling career in teaching but also supports Indiana K-12 schools in filling teaching vacancies."
For more information on the University's accelerated education programs, visit the UE website or contact Laura Watkins, Transition to Teaching Coordinator, at lw261@evansville.edu.