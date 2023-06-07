 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all southwest Indiana
counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

UE's School of Education offering more opportunities for aspiring teachers through new program

UE University of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with the University of Evansville (UE) say the University has a new program that will help create new educators to fill vacancies both locally and across the nation.

An announcement from UE says the University's School of Education received approval from the state level to introduce a new Elementary Transition to Teaching, or T2T, program.

The elementary and secondary T2T programs target individuals with undergraduate degrees who are looking to get their teaching license in the Hoosier State. University officials say that offering both secondary and elementary programs will help create a strong pool of educators to fill open teaching positions.

UE says the Elementary (grades K - 6) T2T program contains 24 credit hours and can typically be completed in one calendar year. While the secondary program for grades 5 - 12 requires 18 credit hours, it can also be completed in the same amount of time.

Students enrolled in the programs meet the coursework requirements for an initial Indiana educator license. Both programs include a minimum of 600 hours of clinical experience in area classrooms. Those who complete the programs build the set of competencies needed to be successful teachers.

Students can be hired by local school corporations and work through the program as hired teachers within a school corporation. UE says this is a good option for those who are highly motivated to begin their career.

"The expansion of UE's Transition to Teaching Program reflects the recognition of the invaluable benefits it brings to both aspiring educators and the education system as a whole," said Dr. Alison Jones, Co-Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Education. "This initiative not only opens doors of opportunity for individuals seeking a fulfilling career in teaching but also supports Indiana K-12 schools in filling teaching vacancies."

For more information on the University's accelerated education programs, visit the UE website or contact Laura Watkins, Transition to Teaching Coordinator, at lw261@evansville.edu.

