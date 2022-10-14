United Companies announces purchase of Tri-State Aero in Evansville

Officials with United Companies announced their purchase of Tri-State Aerio, Inc. on Friday.
United Companies, headquartered in Evansville, takes the reins of Tri-State Aero (TSA) from now-former owner and President John Zeidler.
“We consider TSA to be a vitally important asset to our community. Not only does TSA and its experienced and knowledgeable employees serve all flying customers, but it also serves as the front door and first impression many people have of our community," says Ron Romain, Chairman of United Companies.
"General Aviation is extremely important in communities like ours and we are thrilled to be part of the future of the industry," Romain continues. "We believe this acquisition will fit nicely within our portfolio of companies. We wholeheartedly welcome the TSA employees onto our team, and we thank John for his efforts in shepherding this great institution."
TSA was founded in 1963, and serves both general and commercial aviation customers. As an authorized FAA facility, it serves as the only Fixed Base Operation at the Evansville Regional Airport.
We're told that Dough Petitt will be the new General Manager at TSA.