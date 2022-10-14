 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

United Companies announces purchase of Tri-State Aero in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
evansville-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

Officials with United Companies announced their purchase of Tri-State Aerio, Inc. on Friday.

United Companies, headquartered in Evansville, takes the reins of Tri-State Aero (TSA) from now-former owner and President John Zeidler.

“We consider TSA to be a vitally important asset to our community. Not only does TSA and its experienced and knowledgeable employees serve all flying customers, but it also serves as the front door and first impression many people have of our community," says Ron Romain, Chairman of United Companies.

"General Aviation is extremely important in communities like ours and we are thrilled to be part of the future of the industry," Romain continues. "We believe this acquisition will fit nicely within our portfolio of companies. We wholeheartedly welcome the TSA employees onto our team, and we thank John for his efforts in shepherding this great institution."

TSA was founded in 1963, and serves both general and commercial aviation customers. As an authorized FAA facility, it serves as the only Fixed Base Operation at the Evansville Regional Airport.

We're told that Dough Petitt will be the new General Manager at TSA.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you