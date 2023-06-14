University of Evansville launching on-campus 'Esports' program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Evansville is launching a new competitive program for gamers.
On Wednesday, UE announced the launch of an on-campus collegiate "Esports" program.
Esports, or electronic sports, is a fast-growing industry of competitive video gaming. The University says it hopes the new program will attract new students and enhance student engagement on campus.
UE's Esports Center will be located in a renovated two-story lounge inside Schroeder Residence Hall to include areas for team practice, competitive play and open game play. Based on the enrollment and progress of the program, the University will activate a second phase of the initiative by expanding space within the Esports Center.
UE hired Samuel Henderson to serve as the Esports Coordinator and Head Coach. He comes to UE from his hometown of Moline, Illinois, and has spent the past year as a coach at St. Ambrose University in Iowa, bringing prior experience as a success coach, academic advisor, and coordinator of youth programs.
"This opportunity is a testament to the growing recognition of Esports as a legitimate and thriving sport, and I am honored to be part of an institution that embraces the power of digital competition," said Henderson. "Together, we will nurture talent, shape champions, and pave the way for the future of Esports at the University of Evansville. Let the games begin!"
Renovation efforts will begin in June with team competitions slated to begin during the fall semester.
