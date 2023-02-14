University of Evansville looking into 'racial incidents' at off-campus party

Officials with the University of Evansville say they're looking into a report of "racial incidents" that occurred at an off-campus party recently.
A statement issued by UE on Tuesday says that the University received a report on Feb. 4 of "racial incidents" that took place at an off-campus party.
The University's statement says swift action was taken after that report was made, with internal processes being implemented.
"We have already conducted an initial intake with several of the parties involved," a statement from UE says. "At this time, we are actively engaging investigators to resolve the situation in coordination with our Harassment & Discrimination Policy."
The statement from UE says that further specific actions have been taken to keep the campus free from racism, but that no details on those actions could be provided for confidentiality reasons.
