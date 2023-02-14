 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile
vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

University of Evansville looking into 'racial incidents' at off-campus party

  • 0
UE University of Evansville

Officials with the University of Evansville say they're looking into a report of "racial incidents" that occurred at an off-campus party recently.

A statement issued by UE on Tuesday says that the University received a report on Feb. 4 of "racial incidents" that took place at an off-campus party. 

The University's statement says swift action was taken after that report was made, with internal processes being implemented.

"We have already conducted an initial intake with several of the parties involved," a statement from UE says. "At this time, we are actively engaging investigators to resolve the situation in coordination with our Harassment & Discrimination Policy."

The statement from UE says that further specific actions have been taken to keep the campus free from racism, but that no details on those actions could be provided for confidentiality reasons.

44News Reporter Ben Laufer is looking into the incident further, and will have more information tonight on 44News.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you