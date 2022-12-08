University of Evansville planning ceremonies marking 45 years since deadly plane crash

The University of Evansville is planning to hold a commemorative service marking 45 years since the deadly plane crash that claimed more than two dozen lives.
It happened on Dec. 13, 1977, around 7:30 p.m.
UE says that a plane crashed just 90 seconds after takeoff, claiming 29 lives, including those of the UE men's basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew.
To commemorate the 45th anniversary and remember the lives lost, UE will hold two services on Tuesday, Dec. 13, open to all community members.
UE says a daytime service will be held at noon at Memorial Plaza on campus, directly behind Olmsted Hall. That service will include an invocation and message by Reverend Andy Payton; bagpipes by Tad Dickel, PhD; and the reading of the names of those who tragically passed. Afterwards, a reception will be held in the Class of 1959 Gallery, located on the second floor of Ridgway University Center. Light refreshments will be served.
Then, a second evening service will begin at 7 p.m. in the Neu Chapel. Speakers for the evening include Reverend Cynthia Bumb '81, Curt Begle '99, and Mike Blake, sportscaster. A moment of silence will be observed at 7:22 p.m.
Ahead of the anniversary services, the public will also be able to stream "From the Ashes: The University of Evansville Purple Aces." The documentary, produced and directed by Joe Atkinson, assistant professor of communication, tells the story of the 1977 UE Men's Basketball team, the crash, and its aftermath. The documentary will premier on Monday, Dec. 12, at evansville.edu/live.