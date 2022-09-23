 Skip to main content
University of Southern Indiana preparing to host 2022 Wellness Fair for students and staff

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Southern Indiana USI

The University of Southern Indiana is preparing to host a wellness fair for its students and staff.

The 2022  USI Wellness Fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

USI students and staff members are invited to attend the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on that day in the Screaming Eagles Complex. Attendees are asked to bring a valid Eagle Access Card.

During the event, the University says that there will be free health screenings and valuable information on health and wellness, plus free giveaways and treats.

According to USI, more than 50 vendors will be on-hand at the event.

