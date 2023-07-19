Upcoming road work and lane restrictions on I-69 to impact Evansville area drivers

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Starting next week, lane restrictions on I-69 will slow down traffic along a stretch of the highway in Vanderburgh County.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the lane restrictions for I-69 near Evansville will start Monday, July 24.
The work will be near the intersection of Fuquay Road and Pendleton Avenue and will include "spot improvements" to the roadway, according to INDOT.
Restrictions will be in place for most of the day, starting about 7 a.m. and wrapping up around 5 p.m. each day.
INDOT says the work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.