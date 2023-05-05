Upcoming test-drive event will showcase all-electric Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — D-Patrick Mercedes Benz is holding an event that will allow the community to check out a collection of all-electric Mercedes-Benz vehicles.
D-Patrick Mercedes-Benz will be holding the "Electric Dream Days Test Drive Event" on Sunday, May 7.
During the event, you can spend time inside the vehicles, ride as a passenger or drive them, and learn from product experts.
It's happening at D-Patrick Mercedes-Benz, located at 200 N Green River Rd., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in participating can pre-register for their drive by filling out the provided online form.