USI men's basketball program has added new talent to their roster

The USI men’s basketball program is revamping their roster as there are many new faces to the team.
Coming off of a 16 and 17 record last season. The team needed some redirection in their plan to establish a growing division one program. Xavier McCord, a 6-foot-5 guard from Laramie County Community College has checked all those boxes as he is now a screaming eagle.
As each new transfer brings something a little different to the table. Head coach Stan Gouard is focusing on the chemistry as his team is in the midst of their summer workouts.
Gouard says, “We’re focusing on unity, comradery, and all those kinds of things. You know we lost so many things last year on our team. You know I think that’s going to be our biggest goal to try and achieve and overcome right now.”
The men’s basketball team is amping-up to set foot on the hardwood this fall.