USI professor talks about potential impact of recent nuclear fusion breakthrough

It's a possible game changer for energy production.

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility recently made history by successfully producing a nuclear fusion reaction resulting in a "net energy gain."

A local professor at the University of Southern Indiana says it works by pressing hydrogen atoms into each other with such force that hey make helium, releasing large amounts of energy and heat.

The recent breakthrough could pave the way for a major advancement in how populations use energy around the world.

"You get four million times more energy out of a pound of hydrogen than you do out of a pound of coal," explains Dr. Kent Scheller, Professor of Physics at USI. "It doesn't take a mathematician to figure that once we have this down pat, it's going to be very worth it, for humanity all around the globe, not just here in southern Indiana."

Even though this is what they call "the holy grail" in the future of energy, it will still take a couple decades before it's commercialized.