USI Public Safety issues warning on baby copperhead snakes

Safety officials with the University of Southern Indiana are urging caution on the University's trails as baby copperheads start to appear.
A safety alert sent out by USI Public Safety says that baby copperhead snakes are born in September and early October.
Campus security says you should be especially alert for their presence when on the USI trails and in grassy areas.
They say that copperheads aren't aggressive, so they will leave you alone if you leave them alone.
To identify a baby copperhead, you can look for a yellow/green tail tip.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that an estimated 7,000 - 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the United States each year, and that about five of those people die.