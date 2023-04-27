USI students preparing for trip to South Africa to build pedestrian bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Five students from the University of Southern Indiana will head off to South Africa in June to help build a pedestrian bridge.
USI says the students are from the USI Engineers in Action (EIA) chapter, led by Dr. Jason Hill, Associate Professor of Engineering.
All five students and Hill will be working to build the bridge in Emkhiweni, Eswatini, in South Africa, as part of an EIA project to connect two isolated communities.
One of the students who will be going on the trip is Koby Linder, a mechanical engineering major from Evansville who has experience in projects like these. In 2019, Linder traveled to South Africa to build a 100-meter-long footbridge.
"EmaSwati are hard-working people—they share what they have with everyone,” Linder says of the community that will greatly benefit from the bridge project. He says the previous project in Eswatini has shown signs of success. “Satellite images show the walking paths veering from their initial paths and merging to the bridge. These bridges give people safe, reliable, easy, and quick access to schools, hospitals, towns and more.” Linder says the projects also translate into the U.S. construction and project industry.
For more details about the upcoming trip and project, visit usi.edu.