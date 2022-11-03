USI to expand beer sales at Screaming Eagles Arena

The University of Southern Indiana says it's launching a pilot program to expand beer sales at the Screaming Eagles Arena.
A Thursday announcement from USI says that through the program, beer sales will be offered in public areas of the Screaming Eagles Arena on the USI campus for Men's and Women's Basketball games. Previously, alcohol was only available for purchase to select small groups of people in box suites and in the Varsity Club Room.
USI says the decision is a move aimed at enhancing the fan experience at games.
“We looked around at what many of our peer institutions in the OVC were doing as well as the Ford Center and a few other Indiana Schools,” says Jon Mark Hall, USI Athletic Director. “The consensus was that there has been a shift in this direction in recent years and, overall, the results have been positive. We believe this is a move that will give our fans something they want as part of the game-day experience while keeping our games safe, family-friendly events.”
The sale of beer will begin at the home opening weekend Division I games on Friday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 13, in the Screaming Eagle Arena.
“These first couple of games will be a pilot for beer sales, but we hope this is something we can continue and even expand on in the future,” said Hall.
During the pilot, USI says offerings will include Bud, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Busch Light in cans.
To see the full announcement on the expanded beer sales from USI, click here.