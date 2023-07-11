USSSA Pride softball is back in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The women’s professional fastpitch softball team is back here in Evansville for the third year in a row. The USSSA Pride is bringing the action here to Bosse Field as they take on the Texas smoke this week in an exhibition three-game series. The stands are being filled with thousands of people from the country and within the region.
Eight year veteran Shelby Pendley says “Every athlete next to me is one of the greatest at this sport at this level, so that’s incredible in itself. I think all of us are different and bring something to the table that just makes us that good.”
Founded in 2009, the Pride has continued to be a representation of women in sports. It is cultivating a culture to inspire many young athletes. This professional team travels across the country impacting generations and generations.
Make sure to head out to Bosse Field tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. to catch all the excitement from the best softball players in the country.