Utility wires down on North St Joseph Avenue in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a traffic alert for drivers in Vanderburgh County.
Around 1 p.m. on Friday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that a utility pole and wires had been brought down on North Saint Joseph Avenue.
According to VCSO, this is just north of the intersection at Diamond Avenue.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.
Utility pole and wires down on St Joseph Ave. North of Diamond Av. St Joe Ave., is closed in both directions. Avoid this area pic.twitter.com/RXc1FyhF4Y— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) August 11, 2023