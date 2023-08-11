 Skip to main content
Utility wires down on North St Joseph Avenue in Vanderburgh County

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a traffic alert for drivers in Vanderburgh County.

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that a utility pole and wires had been brought down on North Saint Joseph Avenue.

According to VCSO, this is just north of the intersection at Diamond Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

