Van drives into large sinkhole after water main break in Evansville; precautionary boil advisory issued

  • Updated
Van drives into sinkhole in Evansville

"While crews were setting up to repair the break a motorist driving the wrong direction on Franklin drove into a large sinkhole where the water main break caused the pavement to collapse" (Evansville Water and Sewer Utility)

Crews are currently working to get a van out of a sinkhole in Evansville after an incident that happened on Friday morning.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says crews were setting up around 2 a.m. Friday to repair a water main break in the area of West Franklin Street and North 7th Avenue.

While crews were setting up, EWSU says a wrong-way driver drove straight into a large sinkhole where the water main break had caused the pavement to collapse.

EWSU says that a precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the area bounded by Pigeon Creek, Fulton Avenue, and West Franklin Street south to the Lloyd Expressway.

Drivers should avoid the area while crews work to remove the van from the sinkhole and repair the water main break.

