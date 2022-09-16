Van drives into large sinkhole after water main break in Evansville

Crews are still working to cleanup the sight of a water main break on Franklin St. that resulted in a van driving into a sinkhole caused by the break.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says crews were setting up around 2 a.m. Friday to repair a water main break in the area of West Franklin Street and North 7th Avenue.
While crews were setting up, EWSU says a wrong-way driver drove around barriers and construction signs, and straight into a large sinkhole where the water main break had caused the pavement to collapse.
That van, which came to rest on top of a gas main, has since been pulled out of the hole and towed away.
As of Friday afternoon, there was no water running in the immediate area. Crews are working to get water back on as soon as possible, after which a boil advisory will go into effect for a couple days.
Drivers should avoid the area while crews work to remove the van from the sinkhole and repair the water main break.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.
Alert: Some EWSU customers on the City’s Westside are without water this morning following a water main break at W. Franklin Street and 7th Avenue. The water main break was reported around 2 a.m. today. Crews are on the scene making repairs. 1/3@EvansvilleINGov pic.twitter.com/fnUwLTt5mi— Evansville Water Sewer Utility (@EWSUtility) September 16, 2022
A Precautionary Boil Advisory will be issued for the area bounded by Pigeon Creek, Fulton Ave., W. Franklin Street south to the Lloyd Expressway. Motorists are asked to avoid the area around Franklin and 7th Avenue. 3/3@EvansvilleINGov— Evansville Water Sewer Utility (@EWSUtility) September 16, 2022