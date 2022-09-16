 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Van drives into large sinkhole after water main break in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Van drives into sinkhole in Evansville

"While crews were setting up to repair the break a motorist driving the wrong direction on Franklin drove into a large sinkhole where the water main break caused the pavement to collapse" (Evansville Water and Sewer Utility)

Crews are still working to cleanup the sight of a water main break on Franklin St. that resulted in a van driving into a sinkhole caused by the break.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says crews were setting up around 2 a.m. Friday to repair a water main break in the area of West Franklin Street and North 7th Avenue.

While crews were setting up, EWSU says a wrong-way driver drove around barriers and construction signs, and straight into a large sinkhole where the water main break had caused the pavement to collapse.

That van, which came to rest on top of a gas main, has since been pulled out of the hole and towed away.

As of Friday afternoon, there was no water running in the immediate area.  Crews are working to get water back on as soon as possible, after which a boil advisory will go into effect for a couple days.

Drivers should avoid the area while crews work to remove the van from the sinkhole and repair the water main break.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you