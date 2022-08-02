Vandalism and burglary of Dubois County church under investigation

Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana, say they're looking for more information on a recent burglary/vandalism.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating the burglary of the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church, which is located at the corner of CR 600 N and CR 445 E in Dubois County.
The sheriff's office says the incident happened sometime between Monday, July 25, and the morning of Thursday, July 28.
Whoever's responsible for the crimes boke into the church, stole several items, and vandalized the property, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information on the incident should call DCSO at (812) 482-3522.
The sheriff's office says that any information can be kept anonymous, if requested.