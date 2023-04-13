 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Vanderburgh County awarded $590K grant for resurfacing on Green River Road

  • Updated
  • 0
vanderburgh-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Vanderburgh County has received a sizeable amount of funds that will be used for road repairs.

The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that the county had been awarded a Community Crossings Grant in the amount of $590,023.

The funds will be used to mill and resurface Green River Road between Heckel Road and Millersburg Road after completion of Phase 1 of the Green River Road Trail Project, which is expected to be finished in July.

"Matching grants are crucial in ensuring Vanderburgh County has the best opportunity in strengthening local roads and economic development," says Commission President Cheryl Musgrave. "We are excited and grateful for this funding."

The Community Crossings Matching Grant program is administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation, and provides funding to communities across the state to invest in local roads and bridges.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices