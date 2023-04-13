Vanderburgh County awarded $590K grant for resurfacing on Green River Road

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Vanderburgh County has received a sizeable amount of funds that will be used for road repairs.
The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that the county had been awarded a Community Crossings Grant in the amount of $590,023.
The funds will be used to mill and resurface Green River Road between Heckel Road and Millersburg Road after completion of Phase 1 of the Green River Road Trail Project, which is expected to be finished in July.
"Matching grants are crucial in ensuring Vanderburgh County has the best opportunity in strengthening local roads and economic development," says Commission President Cheryl Musgrave. "We are excited and grateful for this funding."
The Community Crossings Matching Grant program is administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation, and provides funding to communities across the state to invest in local roads and bridges.