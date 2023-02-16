Vanderburgh County deputies called to hit-and-run crash with injuries

Deputies in Vanderburgh County are currently at the scene of a hit-and-run.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office warned drivers of the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
VCSO says this was a hit-and-run crash with minor injuries.
They say it happened at the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road.
Drivers should avoid the area while crews clean up.
No other details were immediately released.
