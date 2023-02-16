 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vanderburgh County deputies called to hit-and-run crash with injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
VCSO photo

VCSO photo

Deputies in Vanderburgh County are currently at the scene of a hit-and-run.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office warned drivers of the crash around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

VCSO says this was a hit-and-run crash with minor injuries.

They say it happened at the intersection of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road.

Drivers should avoid the area while crews clean up.

No other details were immediately released.

Deputies in Vanderburgh County are currently at the scene of a hit-and-run crash with minor injuries.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you