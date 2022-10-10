Vanderburgh County deputy has medical emergency while behind the wheel

A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office found him self in a scary situation this morning, as he encountered a medical emergency while behind the wheel of his vehicle.
Just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, a 911 caller reported seeing a VCSO SUV swerving in and out of his lane, and also running a red light near the area of Diamond and Heidelbach.
Another deputy in the area, along with a dispatcher, was able to make contact with him. The deputy told them he was extremely confused and he had no idea where he was.
According to VCSO, dispatch was able to ping his phone to find his location. They located him in an area near Mesker Park Drive.
When first responders arrived, they saw that he had crashed his vehicle.
Thankfully, the deputy is ok and was released from the hospital. No one else was injured in the incident.
Due to HIPAA laws, we are not disclosing the deputy's name or the nature of the medical emergency.