Vanderburgh County deputy helps save man having possible heart attack

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office may have helped save a man's life thanks to quick action and the availability of emergency equipment Thursday night.

VCSO says Deputy Brad Fein responded to North Jr High School on Thursday night for a report of a man having a possible heart attack in the gymnasium.

When Deputy Fein found the man, he was being given CPR by two bystanders. That's when the deputy used his issued AED to administer a shock to the man. Within about two minutes, the man was breathing on his own.

Scott Township Fire & EMS arrived at the scene and took over, and the man was conscious and speaking before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The sheriff's office was one of several organizations to receive the field AEDs through a recent donation.

VCSO says the donated equipment, fast action from everyone involved, and Deputy Fein all contributed to an ideal outcome.

