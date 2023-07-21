 Skip to main content
Vanderburgh County Fair kicks off on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Vanderburgh County 4H Fair file photo

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Vanderburgh County's annual fair is right around the corner.

The Vanderburgh County Fair will kick off at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center on Monday, July 24.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Monday, with a full schedule of events planned throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

After kicking off on Monday, the fair will continue daily through Saturday night.

In addition to fun rides, food, and different livestock and animal shows, the fair will offer a variety of other performances and activities like the popular Demolition Derby and rodeo.

For a full schedule of events, visit vanderburghcountyfair.com/schedule. Information on food, rides, and more is also available on the fair website.

