Vanderburgh County Fair officials cancel Tuesday evening's rodeo

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Fair have canceled Tuesday evening's rodeo.
According to officials with the fair, the 3 Bar J Rodeo was has been cancelled due to bad weather.
A variety of other events are still on the schedule at the fair, despite the rainy conditions.
The fair takes place each year at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center, which is located at 201 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd. in Evansville.
The Vanderburgh County Fair started on Monday, and will continue through Saturday, July 30. To see a full schedule for the fair, click here.
You can also track the latest weather conditions as the fair continues on wevv.com/weather.