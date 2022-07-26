 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vanderburgh County Fair officials cancel Tuesday evening's rodeo

  • Updated
  • 0
Vanderburgh County Fair rodeo

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Fair have canceled Tuesday evening's rodeo.

According to officials with the fair, the 3 Bar J Rodeo was has been cancelled due to bad weather.

A variety of other events are still on the schedule at the fair, despite the rainy conditions.

The fair takes place each year at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center, which is located at 201 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd. in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Fair started on Monday, and will continue through Saturday, July 30. To see a full schedule for the fair, click here.

You can also track the latest weather conditions as the fair continues on wevv.com/weather.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you