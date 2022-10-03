Vanderburgh County Health Department partnering with Red Cross for blood drive

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is partnering up with the American Red Cross to hold a community blood drive.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Red Cross location at 29 S. Stockwell Rd. in Evansville, Indiana.
"The Vanderburgh County Health Department is proud to partner with the American Red Cross to help Save Lives," the health department says. "We are sponsoring a blood drive to help maintain the blood supply that is essential to the health and welfare of our community."
To sign up for the blood drive, you can scan the QR code on the health department's Facebook page, or visit redcrossblood.org.