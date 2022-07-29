 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vanderburgh County Health Dept. holding vaccination blitz Saturday for kids heading back to class

  • Updated
  • 0
Vanderburgh County Health Department

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is holding a "Back to School Vaccination Blitz" for kids preparing to head back to class.

The health department invites parents and guardians to "avoid the rush" and get students their necessary immunizations before school starts.

The vaccination blitz is happening on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the health department.

VCHD says all childhood immunizations will be available, including COVID-19 vaccinations.

Each child receiving a vaccine at the event will get a goodie bag and be entered to win several prizes, including gift cards, bikes, and an xbox.

The health department is located at 420 Mulberry St. in downtown Evansville.

VCHD back to school vaccination blitz

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you