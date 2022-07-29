Vanderburgh County Health Dept. holding vaccination blitz Saturday for kids heading back to class

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is holding a "Back to School Vaccination Blitz" for kids preparing to head back to class.
The health department invites parents and guardians to "avoid the rush" and get students their necessary immunizations before school starts.
The vaccination blitz is happening on Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the health department.
VCHD says all childhood immunizations will be available, including COVID-19 vaccinations.
Each child receiving a vaccine at the event will get a goodie bag and be entered to win several prizes, including gift cards, bikes, and an xbox.
The health department is located at 420 Mulberry St. in downtown Evansville.