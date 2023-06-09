Vanderburgh County Jail inmates graduate from culinary program

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Several inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail recently graduated from the jail's culinary program.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says five inmates graduated from the Aramark’s IN2WORK Culinary program.
A ceremony was held for the graduates on Thursday, where they were able to prepare a meal for their families and speak about their plans for life post-incarceration.
Also joining the inmates for Thursday's graduation ceremony were members of the sheriff's office and Aramark.
“Recidivism reduction programs like this provide individuals with a clear opportunity to break the cycle of criminal behavior," Sheriff Noah Robinson explained. “The feeling of achievement that comes from completing the course may just be the catalyst needed for an inmate to take a better path upon release.”
Sheriff Robinson says the office has had a longstanding partnership with Aramark Corporation, which has provided food service to the jail since 1977.
Later this year the Sheriff’s Office will unveil new recidivism reduction programs.