...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Vanderburgh County Jail inmates graduate from culinary program

Jail Inmates Graduate from IN2WORK Culinary Program (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Several inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail recently graduated from the jail's culinary program.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says five inmates graduated from the Aramark’s IN2WORK Culinary program.

A ceremony was held for the graduates on Thursday, where they were able to prepare a meal for their families and speak about their plans for life post-incarceration.

Also joining the inmates for Thursday's graduation ceremony were members of the sheriff's office and Aramark.

“Recidivism reduction programs like this provide individuals with a clear opportunity to break the cycle of criminal behavior," Sheriff Noah Robinson explained. “The feeling of achievement that comes from completing the course may just be the catalyst needed for an inmate to take a better path upon release.”

Sheriff Robinson says the office has had a longstanding partnership with Aramark Corporation, which has provided food service to the jail since 1977.

Later this year the Sheriff’s Office will unveil new recidivism reduction programs.

