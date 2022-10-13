Vanderburgh County schools get $554K in grant funding for safety improvements

More than $554,000 in grant funding that will be used for safety improvements has been awarded to schools and districts in Vanderburgh County, according to state representatives.
Officials say the funds can be used for things like resource officers and law enforcement officers in schools, equipment and technology, active event warning systems, and more.
Vanderburgh County schools receiving grant funds include:
- Annunciation Catholic School at Christ the King, $35,000
- Annunciation Catholic at Holy Spirit, $34,969
- Corpus Christi School, $17,439
- Evansville Day School, $50,000
- Evansville Lutheran School, $37,404
- Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp., $100,000
- Good Shepherd School, $12,750
- Holy Redeemer School, $13,500
- Holy Rosary School, $25,813
- Mater Dei High School, $84,279
- Reitz Memorial High School, $50,000
- Resurrection School, $15,142
- Signature School Inc., $13,558
- St. Benedict Cathedral School, $35,000
- St. Joseph School, $30,000
State Representative Wendy McNamara said the funding is part of the year's record-breaking school safety investments totaling more than $22.9 million in matching state grants for 425 schools across Indiana.