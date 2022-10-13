 Skip to main content
.Gusty west winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20
percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger today
and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday for southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.


* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
of 25 to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday
afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Vanderburgh County schools get $554K in grant funding for safety improvements

  • Updated
  • 0
school bus student

More than $554,000 in grant funding that will be used for safety improvements has been awarded to schools and districts in Vanderburgh County, according to state representatives.

Officials say the funds can be used for things like resource officers and law enforcement officers in schools, equipment and technology, active event warning systems, and more.

Vanderburgh County schools receiving grant funds include:

  • Annunciation Catholic School at Christ the King, $35,000
  • Annunciation Catholic at Holy Spirit, $34,969
  • Corpus Christi School, $17,439
  • Evansville Day School, $50,000
  • Evansville Lutheran School, $37,404
  • Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp., $100,000
  • Good Shepherd School, $12,750
  • Holy Redeemer School, $13,500
  • Holy Rosary School, $25,813
  • Mater Dei High School, $84,279
  • Reitz Memorial High School, $50,000
  • Resurrection School, $15,142
  • Signature School Inc., $13,558
  • St. Benedict Cathedral School, $35,000
  • St. Joseph School, $30,000

State Representative Wendy McNamara said the funding is part of the year's record-breaking school safety investments totaling more than $22.9 million in matching state grants for 425 schools across Indiana.

