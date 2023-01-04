 Skip to main content
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson names his second-in-command

Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman, pictured, appointed as Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson's Chief Deputy

The new leader of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has named his second-in-command.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson announced Wednesday that he had named Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his Chief Deputy and second-in-command in the sheriff's office.

According to a news release from VCSO, Lt. Sugarman was sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 1999, a 23-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

“I am very pleased to have Nathan Sugarman assume the role of chief deputy. Nathan has proven himself a valuable member of the command staff for the past four years and I know he has the knowledge and experience necessary to assist me in leading this agency,” said Sheriff Robinson.

You can read more about Lt. Sugarman and his service with the sheriff's office on vanderburghsheriff.org.

