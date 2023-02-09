Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office creates new detective position with local ATF Task Force

Officials at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says a new position has been created as a partnership between the sheriff's office and the local Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Task Force.
Sheriff Noah Robinson announced the news on Thursday, and said that the Vanderburgh County Council had approved his request to fund a new detective position, allowing a detective to be assigned full time to the local ATF Task Force.
According to Sheriff Robinson, the ATF will supply a vehicle for the deputy to drive while at work, also covering overtime costs related to firearms cases the detective works.
The new detective will investigate things like "straw purchases," and assist the Joint Narcotics Task Force with weapons seizures from drug dealers and felons. The detective will also have access to the full resources of the ATF, allowing them to track and trace firearms found at the scene of a crime and guns which may have been used in multiple crimes.
“The creation of this new detective position fulfills a promise I made to take the issue of gun related crime seriously," Sheriff Robinson says. "I will continue to devote resources to combat street violence perpetrated by armed offenders. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in order to make our community a safer place to work, live, and raise a family.”
The request to fund the position was approved unanimously by the Vanderburgh County Council.