Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office hosts first-ever Coffee With A Deputy

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office's first-ever Coffee With A Deputy took place this morning at Dwell Coffee Company on Darmstadt Road.
Coffee With A Deputy is one of the Vanderburgh Sheriff's Office's many ways of community outreach. It is for the community to be able to sit down with a deputy and voice any comments, questions, or concerns that they have with the city or the office. This is all a way to help put a name to the faces of the community's sheriff and deputies.
We spoke with participants, Ryan & Duffie Ascher on the importance of an event like this, “I just think it’s a really cool community outreach event. It gives you a chance to meet the folks behind the force. The folks that are out there protecting you. It gives the kids a chance to hopefully identify with a good idea of a police officer.”
Now this is the first time the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office has hosted coffee with a deputy solo, as they have participated in the Evansville’s Police Departments coffee with a cop beforehand.
We spoke with Sheriff Noah Robinson on the future plans for this event, “I think it’ll be great for us to be able to kinda highlight other county coffee shops. We’ll always come back here, but there will be some other ones we're gonna try to go to as well. We’ll make this a kind of standing thing every few months, as it’s an opportunity for community engagement.”
Now these events will usually range from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. It has yet to be announced when or where they will be holding their next event, but stick here with us as we are here to bring you that information as soon as we find out.