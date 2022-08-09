Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office stepping up patrols as students return to class

All Vanderburgh County schools will be back in session by Wednesday, and officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they'll be stepping up patrols to help keep everyone safe.
According to the sheriff's office, the increase in traffic enforcement will be focused around area schools and bus routes.
The sheriff’s office says it utilizes four specially trained school resource deputies to provide physical security, law enforcement services, and informal student mentoring and counseling at all schools located outside the city limits.
At some school locations, sheriff's deputies will also be assisting school personnel with directing traffic in and out of school parking lots and drop-off zones.
Other back-to-school safety efforts include those made by the Vanderburgh County Highway Department, which has placed large school zone warning signs near schools to help drivers stay alert.
As classes get back underway, the sheriff's office says deputies will also be increasing patrols to prevent school bus stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and school zones.
More information on back-to-school safety is available on the sheriff's office's website.