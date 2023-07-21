Vanderburgh Human Society hosting free vaccine and microchip clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Pet owners may want to know about a free event that's happening in Evansville on Friday
The Vanderburgh Humane Society and Evansville Animal Care & Control are teaming up to host the free microchip and vaccine clinic for pets.
The free event is happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21, at the CK Newsome Center Rec Room.
The event is open to all Vanderburgh County residents, and there's no limit to the number of pets allowed.
In addition to microchips, free pet food and distemper-parvo vaccines will also be available at this event. National registration of the microchip is included at no additional charge.
The CK Newsome Center is located at 100 E Walnut St. in Evansville.