Vanderburgh Humane Society holding latest low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, and Shawneetown

.River levels have crested or will do so over the next 24 hours.
Minor flooding is expected to end by late this week or weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, and Shawneetown

.River levels have crested or will do so over the next 24 hours.
Minor flooding is expected to end by late this week or weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is beginning to fall
with levels falling below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vanderburgh Humane Society holding latest low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday

  • 0
Vanderburgh Humane Society VHS

The event is on a walk-in, first come first served basis.

Pet owners in Vanderburgh County are invited to attend a low-cost vaccine clinic over the weekend.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society says it's hosting its latest low-cost clinic on Saturday, Feb. 25.

According to the humane society, standard dog and cat vaccinations will be offered in addition to other things like basic disease testing, flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.

The low-cost clinic is being held on a walk-in, first-come first-serve basis from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For prices and more information on what's being offered, see below or visit vhslifesaver.org.

Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic (11 x 8.5 in)

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you