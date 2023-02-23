Vanderburgh Humane Society holding latest low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday

Pet owners in Vanderburgh County are invited to attend a low-cost vaccine clinic over the weekend.
The Vanderburgh Humane Society says it's hosting its latest low-cost clinic on Saturday, Feb. 25.
According to the humane society, standard dog and cat vaccinations will be offered in addition to other things like basic disease testing, flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.
The low-cost clinic is being held on a walk-in, first-come first-serve basis from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For prices and more information on what's being offered, see below or visit vhslifesaver.org.