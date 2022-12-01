Vanderburgh Humane Society holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Saturday

There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Saturday.
The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things like basic disease testing, flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID Microchipping.
The humane society says that the clinic is happening on a walk-in, first-come first-served basis, as many times demand for services is often greater than time allows.
If you can't make it to Saturday's clinic, VHS will host its next low-cost vaccine clinic on Dec. 17.
The humane society is located at 400 Millner Industrial Dr. in Evansville.
More information on pricing and services can be seen below, or at vhslifesaver.org.