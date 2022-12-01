 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southwest Indiana, the counties of Posey,
Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Pike. In southern Illinois,
counties along and north of Highway 13. In southeast Missouri,
Perry County.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Vanderburgh Humane Society holding low-cost pet vaccine clinic on Saturday

  • Updated
Vanderburgh Humane Society VHS

There's a low-cost vaccine clinic happening for pet owners in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Saturday.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is hosting the event, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The VHS says standard cat and dog vaccinations are being offered, plus other things like basic disease testing, flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID Microchipping.

The humane society says that the clinic is happening on a walk-in, first-come first-served basis, as many times demand for services is often greater than time allows.

If you can't make it to Saturday's clinic, VHS will host its next low-cost vaccine clinic on Dec. 17.

The humane society is located at 400 Millner Industrial Dr. in Evansville.

More information on pricing and services can be seen below, or at vhslifesaver.org.

VHS low cost clinic

VHS

