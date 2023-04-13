VCSO: One dead following single-vehicle crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Nurrenbern Road and Broadway Avenue.
Sheriff Noah Robinson confirms with 44News the driver passed away.
The sheriff says the driver was going west on Broadway when their vehicle left the road and struck a guardrail while going around a curve. The vehicle then rolled over and landed in a large ditch.
The driver's name wasn't immediately released, but will be after family notifications have been made.