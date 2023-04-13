 Skip to main content
VCSO: One dead following single-vehicle crash

Deadly crash in Vanderburgh County

Crews at the scene of a deadly crash on Broadway Avenue in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Nurrenbern Road and Broadway Avenue.

Sheriff Noah Robinson confirms with 44News the driver passed away.

The sheriff says the driver was going west on Broadway when their vehicle left the road and struck a guardrail while going around a curve. The vehicle then rolled over and landed in a large ditch.

The driver's name wasn't immediately released, but will be after family notifications have been made.

