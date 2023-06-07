Vehicle fire damages apartment building in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Newburgh on Wednesday morning.
Dispatchers say firefighters were sent to an area of Messiah Drive in Newburgh for a fire on Wednesday just before 11 a.m.
Authorities say the call came in as a vehicle fire at the Bell Pointe Apartments complex.
The fire apparently spread from a box truck to an apartment building that was under construction. Officials believe there may have been an equipment failure in the vehicle, which was an insulation truck.
Authorities say there were workers in the building at the time of the fire, but that they got out safe with no injuries.