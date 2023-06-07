 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Wednesday...June 7th and Thursday... June 8th for all southwest Indiana
counties...

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Vehicle fire damages apartment building in Newburgh

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire in Newburgh

Crews were at the scene of a fire at the Bell Pointe Apartments complex in Newburgh.

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Newburgh on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers say firefighters were sent to an area of Messiah Drive in Newburgh for a fire on Wednesday just before 11 a.m.

Authorities say the call came in as a vehicle fire at the Bell Pointe Apartments complex.

The fire apparently spread from a box truck to an apartment building that was under construction. Officials believe there may have been an equipment failure in the vehicle, which was an insulation truck.

Authorities say there were workers in the building at the time of the fire, but that they got out safe with no injuries.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you