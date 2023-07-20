 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vehicle hit by train in Spencer County

  • Updated
  • 0
Vehicle vs train in spencer county

Spencer County Sheriff's Office

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were called to the scene of a vehicle-vs-train crash in Spencer County on Thursday.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office said deputies were at the scene of the incident.

The sheriff's office says this happened near the intersection of CR 600 E and CR 1350 N, just south of Santa Claus.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

The sheriff's office says the roadway will be shut down until the scene is cleared. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

We're working to learn more details on the incident and will continue to bring you the latest.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you