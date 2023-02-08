 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher wind gusts up to 50 mph may
occur during heavier rain showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Vendor applications now open for Newburgh Farmers Market

  • Updated
  • 0
Produce farm vegetables generic

Organizers of the Newburgh Farmers Market in Newburgh, Indiana, say applications are now open to vendors for the upcoming season.

This year, the Newburgh Farmers Market will be moving back downtown the the parking lot of The Landing. It will be open each Saturday from June 3 to Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Officials say the 2023 location for the market will provide a more convenient and accessible location for local residents and customers. 

To apply for a vendor spot, visit managemymarket.com and search for the Newburgh Farmers Market application by searching zip code 47630.

Organizers say the event is community-driver, serving as a chance for local farmers and vendors to sell their fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade crafts to the community.

Potential vendors are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible, as spaces fill up fast. The deadline to apply is May 1.

