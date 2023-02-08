Vendor applications now open for Newburgh Farmers Market

Organizers of the Newburgh Farmers Market in Newburgh, Indiana, say applications are now open to vendors for the upcoming season.
This year, the Newburgh Farmers Market will be moving back downtown the the parking lot of The Landing. It will be open each Saturday from June 3 to Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Officials say the 2023 location for the market will provide a more convenient and accessible location for local residents and customers.
To apply for a vendor spot, visit managemymarket.com and search for the Newburgh Farmers Market application by searching zip code 47630.
Organizers say the event is community-driver, serving as a chance for local farmers and vendors to sell their fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade crafts to the community.
Potential vendors are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible, as spaces fill up fast. The deadline to apply is May 1.