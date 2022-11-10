Veteran and doctor celebrates 100th birthday in Evansville

A local veteran and doctor celebrated a century of life on Tuesday.
While Dr. John Bender celebrated his birthday at a party at the Downtown Optimist Club of Evansville on Tuesday, he was born just over 100 years ago on Nov. 6, 1922.
Bender is an Army veteran from both WWII and the Korean War.
Remaining in the Army reserve after WWII, Bender finished medical school and completed most of his training in urology before being called up as a medical officer for the Korean conflict. As a surgeon in Korea he applied his surgical skills not only to wounded GIs but also to Korean prisoners of war. After completing his surgical training in the mid 1950s, he and his wife moved to Evansville to establish his Urology practice.
Also having a brother diagnosed with a rare disease, Bender was inspired to pursue a career in medicine and care for those who needed it the most - a decision that just might've saved his life.
"I'd either be in the Battle of the Bulge or get into medical school, so I was lucky I was able to," Bender tells 44News. "Two or three of us were able to get in and that saved my life really."
Dr. Bender, who joined the Evansville Downtown Optimism Club at the age of 73, was also the recipient of the club's humanitarian award in 2021.
The club says Bender has been involved in establishing philanthropic endeavors over the years in cooperation with St. Vincent's Medical Center and other institutions, including a foundation created in the name of his son.
Dr. Bender has remained active in his retirement, and plans to do so in the future.