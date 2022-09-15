VHS: Animals at risk of euthanasia due to overcrowding

The Vanderburgh County Humane Society says they are facing euthanasia for space for both cats and dogs.
According to employees, the last time they had to make this announcement was in 2019 when they had over 300 cats. But this time is much worse, as animals continue to be dropped off outside the shelter.
"Unfortunately, the animals most at risk of euthanasia are the ones who don’t like other pets. Many of our supporters already have pets at home, obviously, because they love animals. But that means they can’t adopt one that won’t play nice with others. So if you are currently a PET-FREE household looking to adopt – now is the time!"
The group is asking for the public's help to get the word out about their Super Mutts Adoption Event. Pets who are already fixed, are 50% off through Saturday, September 17th. First responder families will get an additional $20 off.
Click here to browse all available pets.