Victim identified in fatal truck-vs-building crash in Warrick County

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal incident that happened in Warrick County on Tuesday.
The Warrick County Coroner's Office says 30-year-old Patrick Stucki of Evansville was killed Tuesday when his truck struck a garage and caught fire.
We were at the scene Tuesday after a fire broke out near the intersection of Stacer Road and IN-662 after a building was hit by a vehicle.
Authorities said that Stucki was in the drive-through of a nearby Subway when he had an apparent medical emergency, causing him to crash into the residential building nearby. The sheriff's office says Stucki died at the scene.
The coroner's office says a full autopsy for Stucki is scheduled for Thursday.