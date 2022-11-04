 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Authorities respond to fatal crash on St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities respond to fatal crash on St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday.

The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said that through witness statements and video surveillance, it was learned that O'Dell rear-ended another driver while driving down St. Joseph Avenue at a high rate of speed.

O'Dell later died at the hospital from his injuries, with the other driver taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said that alcohol was not a suspected factor in the crash.

The coroner's office says O'Dell's autopsy will be conducted Saturday to determine if any sort of medical event may have occurred.

No other details have been release at this time.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you