Victim identified in fatal Vanderburgh County crash

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was killed in a crash on Thursday.
The coroner's office says 51-year-old Billy O'Dell of Evansville was the victim in the fatal crash, which happened at the intersection of North St. Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The sheriff's office said that through witness statements and video surveillance, it was learned that O'Dell rear-ended another driver while driving down St. Joseph Avenue at a high rate of speed.
O'Dell later died at the hospital from his injuries, with the other driver taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The sheriff's office said that alcohol was not a suspected factor in the crash.
The coroner's office says O'Dell's autopsy will be conducted Saturday to determine if any sort of medical event may have occurred.
No other details have been release at this time.