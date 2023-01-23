Victim in Evansville Walmart shooting undergoes two surgeries, will need several more, family says

We're learning more on the condition of the woman who was injured in the shooting at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side.
Family members of Amber Cook tell us she just underwent her second surgery on Sunday, and that she'll need at least five surgeries total as long as everything heals as planned.
"She is still in a lot of pain and is going to be for a very long time," Cook's family shared with 44News. "Amber still has a very long hard road ahead of her. This is something she is going to have to live with for the rest of her life."
Cook's injuries are the result of chaos that unfolded on the night of Jan. 19 at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road in Evansville. Authorities rushed to the store after employees started calling 911, frantically reporting an active shooter situation.
Police said they shot and killed the gunman, 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II, who had left a suicide note behind before targeting employees at the store as they were gathering for a late-night meeting.
Cook was shot in the face by Mosley, and rushed to the hospital for treatment. She was then life-flighted out of the city to another hospital for continued care.
As of Monday morning, the west side Walmart remained closed, and officials with the company said that a reopening date had not been set.