Victim in fatal stabbing at Evansville apartment identified by coroner

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who died after being stabbed on Friday.

According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Jermon Weathers of Evansville died at the hospital on Friday after being taken there for a stab wound.

Police said that 26-year-old Zachary Page was arrested and charged with murder after the stabbing, which took place at an apartment on Park Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

EPD said that Page admitted to stabbing Weathers, but that he claimed he did it in self defense.

The incident remains under investigation by EPD.

