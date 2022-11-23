Victims identified in fatal Posey County crash

Two people who died in a late-night crash in Posey County, Indiana, have been identified.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office tells us Christopher M. Wagner and Justus A. Ricketts were killed in the crash, which happened late Tuesday night on West Franklin Road, just south of State Road 62.
The sheriff's office says that evidence at the scene and a witness interview indicated the truck the two were in was going north at an unsafe speed when it went off the roadway while rounding a curve.
According to PCSO, the truck hit a tree, ejecting Wagner from and leaving Ricketts trapped inside.
PCSO says that a third person inside the truck at the time of the crash was partially ejected. They were taken from the scene of the crash to the hospital, but there's no word on their current condition.
No other details have been released at this time.