The 2022 United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is happening from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, and officials say they're in need of volunteers.
Registration is now open for the 2022 tournament, and officials say the re are a variety of volunteer positions available for the tournament, which will be held at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana.
Those wishing to volunteer at the event will need to pay a $55 fee. Volunteers will receive:
- A logoed shirt and a Tournament logoed hat or visor
- All meals, snacks, non-alcoholic drinks during your scheduled volunteer shifts
- 2 grounds passes, valid any time during tournament week (so you can enjoy the action while not working)
- One free round at Victoria National on Volunteer Play Day (minimum shift commitment required)
- Chance to win great Taylormade golf equipment. Grand prize is a complete set of Taylormade golf clubs
If you're interested in volunteering, just click this link.
The last 10 United Leasing & Finance Championships and United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry TOUR Championship have generated more than $2 million in donations to local charities.
Over 200 volunteers are needed to make the annual event possible.