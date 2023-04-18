 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 TO 25 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Volunteers sort through 'Mail Call' letters for veterans going on Honor Flight

  • Updated
  • 0
Honor Flight Mail Call
Jessica Hartman

Just days away from Honor Flight 14, today was mail call, where numerous letters were sorted for the veterans to read on their flight to Washington D.C.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The 14th Honor Flight is set to take off this Saturday. As we get closer to take off, preparations are underway to make sure everything is ready to go once they hit the skies. 

Today was Mail Call, an event where volunteers sort through letters that will go to the veterans. Every veteran on the Honor Flight will receive numerous letters from family, friends and the community to open up and read as they head to visit monuments and memorials in our nations capital.

"I think mail call is very important part of the trip," said Mike Mitchell, a veteran who went on Honor Flight 12. 

For veterans, these letters mean the world to them. Whether they know the person or not, they feel the support and appreciation.

"It was overwhelming... really. Everybody's sitting around opening all those letters. Some of the kids, what they wrote was unbelievable," said Mitchell.

Each year, the Honor Flight sorts and gives veterans letters so they can open them  on the flight to Washington D.C. Its one of the many memorable moments on the trip. 

"It means more to any of them than they could ever say. These guys will be in tears, I'll be in tears," said Tonya Hanson, Database Director for Honor Flight.  "Its so so so emotional for them because as we get into the Vietnam era, these guys never got a welcome home or a thank you for your service and so it means the world to them."

The flight takes off early Saturday morning and you will be able to follow along on air and online as our very own 44News reporter Ben Laufer will be on the trip. 

