VSCO feels the impact of slow in Ford Explorer production

When it comes to patrol cars, it's a necessity for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff and his deputies to get around.
"We probably put on more miles than most folks do in their own passenger car," said Sheriff Noah Robinson.
Tackling crime and chasing pursuits can be a lot on their cars. Which is why every year they try to replace a least 10 of them.
"If it's not broke we don't get rid of it but like I said earlier it comes a point to where it doesn't make good economic sense to keep putting money in an old vehicle," said Sheriff Robinson.
But this year they're facing an issue when trying to do so, as the production of a popular Ford Explorer they often use has slowed down, making it a longer process for them to receive the cars.
"We had a big order that was canceled earlier in the year and we've been able to reapply," said Sheriff Robinson. "We know we're going to have at least a 6 month wait on some of our vehicles that we're hoping to get in."
According to Sheriff Robinson, money isn't the concern as the finances provided to replace the cars is given by County Council. Meaning taxpayers aren't directly affected by this issue unless they're a potential customer looking into purchasing a Ford Explorer of their own.
"This is not a unique problem with policing, anyone wanting to buy a car right now especially last year was experiencing problems with production," said Sheriff Robinson.
44News reached out to the Evansville D-Patrick Ford to learn more about the production slowdown but haven't heard back from them.
With further research we learned the slow in production is due to a chip shortage and it's been an issue since 2022.
Sheriff Robinson say's they've reapplied at another Ford dealership and they're hoping to receive those new patrol cars by the end of the summer.
"It's deliberate because our deputies are putting their lives into this car and they're driving it every day it's their mobile office and it has to be able to perform when called upon." said Sheriff Robinson.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article said that production of the Ford Explorer had stalled. The article has been corrected to reflect that production has slowed, not stalled.